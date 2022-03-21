Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.