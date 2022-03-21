Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $74,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.81. 88,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

