Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,360. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.