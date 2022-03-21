Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.86.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $193.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $37,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

