Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.10 ($69.34).

Shares of BOSS stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €48.55 ($53.35). 639,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €52.77 and a 200 day moving average of €52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

