Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.40. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 424,400 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.
About Hudbay Minerals
HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
