HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 610 Price Target at UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 610 ($7.93) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 560 ($7.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.24) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.15) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 484 ($6.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 501 ($6.51) on Monday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 519.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 455.03. The firm has a market cap of £101.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

