HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

