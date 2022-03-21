Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $921.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to announce $921.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $823.65 million and the highest is $964.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. 5,371,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,067. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

