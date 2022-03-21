Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.41. 139,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

