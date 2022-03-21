Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.85. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 575,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 354,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

