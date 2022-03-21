Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.85. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 575,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 354,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
