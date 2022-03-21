Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.90 Million

Analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to report $362.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 1,827,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $4,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

