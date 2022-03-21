Hertz Network Price Up 1.6% This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $500,166.04 and $87,287.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.56 or 0.07090013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,083.67 or 1.00146960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.