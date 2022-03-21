Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.43

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.43 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 6196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.
Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.
The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19.
In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $107,029,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
