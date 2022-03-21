Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.43

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.43 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 6196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $107,029,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

