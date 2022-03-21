Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.06. 181,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,715. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

