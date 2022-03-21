Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Health Catalyst worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,719. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

