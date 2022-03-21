Head-To-Head Review: Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) versus CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Standard Chartered and CBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 1 1 2 0 2.25 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A CBB Bancorp 32.83% N/A N/A

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CBB Bancorp pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Chartered and CBB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $18.15 billion 1.15 $2.32 billion N/A N/A CBB Bancorp $83.85 million 1.63 $27.53 million $2.65 5.02

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp.

Summary

Standard Chartered beats CBB Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

