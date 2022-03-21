HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $260.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.22. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $181.91 and a one year high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.