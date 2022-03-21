HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.
HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.21.
NYSE:HCA opened at $260.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.22. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $181.91 and a one year high of $272.26.
HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.
In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
