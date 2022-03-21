HC Wainwright Trims Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Target Price to $3.50

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Versus Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. Versus Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.