Hayden Jeffreys Purchases 355,450 Shares of Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Stock

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) insider Hayden Jeffreys bought 355,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £28,436 ($36,977.89).

Shares of YGEN stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 8.15 ($0.11). 745,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Yourgene Health Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.35 ($0.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £59.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82.

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

