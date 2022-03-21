Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HWBK opened at $26.11 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $172.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

