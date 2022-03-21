HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO Sells $748,500.00 in Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $748,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $730.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.