Handy Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $2,830.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.37 or 0.06954746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,799.50 or 0.99898931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

