H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2044 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $24.15 on Monday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLUYY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

