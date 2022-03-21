GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics comprises about 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GXO traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.77. 10,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,826. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

