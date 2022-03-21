GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 2.4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 3,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,121,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $567.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $2,987,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

