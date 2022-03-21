Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Grenke in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of ETR:GLJ opened at €28.50 ($31.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Grenke has a 12 month low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a 12 month high of €40.25 ($44.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of €27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.44.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

