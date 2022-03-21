Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

