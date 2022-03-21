Goodwin Daniel L Invests $228,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXPI traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,262. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

