Goodwin Daniel L Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.37. 50,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

