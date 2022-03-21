GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $391.50.

GNNDY opened at $143.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $129.75 and a twelve month high of $286.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.