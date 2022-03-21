GlobalBoost-Y 24-Hour Volume Hits $60.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $211,340.83 and approximately $60.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,133.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.40 or 0.06956310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00280584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.40 or 0.00793505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.00467602 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00415076 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

