Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 266,838 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

SPFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

