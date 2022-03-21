Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

