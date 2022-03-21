Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $62.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.12. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.