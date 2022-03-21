Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $62.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.12. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

