GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $16.72

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $15.77. GH Research shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 516 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. raised their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27.
About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
