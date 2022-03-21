GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 113,266 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,646 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,188.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,152,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,443 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796,439 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

