GFS Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,969,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.11. The stock had a trading volume of 338,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,071. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.89 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

