GFS Advisors LLC Has $25.73 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,100 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 4.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Unilever by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Unilever by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 147,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.08. 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,769. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

