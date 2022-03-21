GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $164.04. 255,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,615. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.