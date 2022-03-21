GFS Advisors LLC Buys 8,949 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of FEZ stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $40.96. 3,855,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,979. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

