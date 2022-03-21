Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GENQU) Quiet Period Will End on March 28th

Genesis Unicorn Capital’s (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 28th. Genesis Unicorn Capital had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Genesis Unicorn Capital’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GENQU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Genesis Unicorn Capital has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

