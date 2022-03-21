Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) versus Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Gene Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.25 million ($4.21) -1.18 Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A $870,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Protara Therapeutics and Gene Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 647.47%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Gene Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -27.05% -25.73% Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman and Jacqueline Zummo in March 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. is regenerative therapeutics company. The company focuses on the late-stage clinical and development of regenerative medicine therapeutics. Its product candidates include Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of cardiac microvascular insufficiency due to increasing coronary artery disease, and Excellagen, an acellular biological skin substitute designed as a wound care product for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic foot, venous and pressure ulcers. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reinhard and Tyler M. Dylan-Hyde on December 22, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.