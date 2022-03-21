Gemmer Asset Management LLC Invests $33,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Shares of ABC opened at $152.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $153.05.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

