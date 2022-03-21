Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

