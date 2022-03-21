Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
