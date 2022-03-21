FY2023 EPS Estimates for SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Cut by DA Davidson

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $40.57 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

