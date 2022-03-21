FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By KeyCorp

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $33.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $33.77. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $544.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

