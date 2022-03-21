FUZE Token Market Cap Hits $30,107.56 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $39.89 or 0.00097409 BTC on popular exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $30,107.56 and $47,341.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.66 or 0.07079033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,956.72 or 1.00023352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041216 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

