Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €48.70 ($53.52) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($91.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

FME stock traded down €0.88 ($0.97) during trading on Monday, hitting €60.34 ($66.31). 1,242,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($78.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

