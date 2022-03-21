Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.20. 1,641,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

